Indonesia’s Pertamina, IDX sign agreement to cooperate on carbon trading

Published 04:34 on October 20, 2022 / Last updated at 04:34 on October 20, 2022 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina has signed an agreement with the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) to cooperate on carbon trading.