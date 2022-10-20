The governor’s race in New York state may seem like a sure win for the pro-environment incumbent, Kathy Hochul (D), who faces pro-fracking Representative Lee Zeldin (R), but there’s more to the midterm showdown than meets the eye.
US midterms preview: New York race closer than it appears
The governor's race in New York state may seem like a done deal for the pro-environment incumbent, Kathy Hochul (D), against the pro-fracking Representative Lee Zeldin (R), but there's more to the midterm showdown than meets the eye.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.