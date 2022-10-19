Africa > Four US forestry projects downgraded to low CO2 efficacy ratings

Four US forestry projects downgraded to low CO2 efficacy ratings

Published 18:38 on October 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:38 on October 19, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Four US improved forest management projects credited by the American Carbon Registry (ACR) have been downgraded to a low chance of avoiding or reducing CO2 by a ratings agency following a review.

Four US improved forest management projects credited by the American Carbon Registry (ACR) have been downgraded to a low chance of avoiding or reducing CO2 by a ratings agency following a review.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software