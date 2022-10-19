True value of climate finance is a third of what rich countries say -report

Published 16:38 on October 19, 2022 / Last updated at 16:38 on October 19, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

Flawed or misleading reporting is masking the considerable gap in international climate finance flows, according to a report by a development charity published on Wednesday, pointing to inflated numbers behind claims that are already falling short of financial promises.