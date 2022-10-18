Nova Scotia proposes bill to replace cap-and-trade programme with emissions-based system

The Progressive Conservative government of the Canadian Maritime province of Nova Scotia on Tuesday presented an alternate plan for meeting Canada's federally mandated carbon price of C$65/tonne in 2023, which if passed would replace Nova Scotia's three-year-old cap-and-trade programme.