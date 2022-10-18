EKI partners with Singapore firm in launch of $125 mln climate impact fund

Published 09:05 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 14:07 on October 18, 2022

EKI Energy Services, the world’s largest carbon offsets developer, has launched India’s first climate impact fund, worth $125 million, in a partnership with a Singaporean fund management company, they announced on Tuesday.