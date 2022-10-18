EKI Energy Services, the world’s largest carbon offsets developer, has launched India’s first climate impact fund, worth $125 million, in a partnership with a Singaporean fund management company, they announced on Tuesday.
EKI partners with Singapore firm in launch of $125 mln climate impact fund
EKI Energy Services, the world’s largest carbon offsets developer, has launched India’s first climate impact fund, worth $125 million, in a partnership with a Singaporean fund management company, they announced on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.