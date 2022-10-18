Singapore has signed another bilateral agreement, this time with Vietnam, on collaboration over carbon credit trading in line with Article 6 guidelines, the island-state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced.
Singapore inks bilateral carbon market deal with Vietnam
Singapore has signed another bilateral agreement, this time with Vietnam, on collaboration over carbon credit trading in line with Article 6 guidelines, the island-state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.