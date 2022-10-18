Singapore inks bilateral carbon market deal with Vietnam

Published 04:41 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 04:41 on October 18, 2022

Singapore has signed another bilateral agreement, this time with Vietnam, on collaboration over carbon credit trading in line with Article 6 guidelines, the island-state’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced.