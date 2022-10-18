South Korea seeks more market makers to solve ETS liquidity issue

Published 03:46 on October 18, 2022 / Last updated at 03:46 on October 18, 2022

South Korea has issued a tender for two more market makers to operate in its national CO2 emissions trading scheme from the turn of the year, in the hope that it might help improve liquidity in the modestly traded market.