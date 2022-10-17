CP Daily: Carbon Forward 2022 Conference Special

Below is a summary of the articles Carbon Pulse published covering last week’s Carbon Forward 2022 event in London, which took place Oct. 12-14 at the Royal Institution.

Now in its seventh year, Carbon Forward has grown to become Europe's premier carbon markets conference.

VOLUNTARY

Conversations around missing demand echoed in the hallways of London’s Royal Institution on Friday, the final day of this year’s Carbon Forward conference, where navel-gazing voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants opined over the possible reasons, which ranged from a souring global economy, to the increased reputational risk linked to using offsets, to confusion and frustration over a reforming process to meant to make the market less confusing and frustrating.

The voluntary carbon market (VCM) should remain distinct from the sovereign market of the Paris Agreement, a consortium of London players have argued ahead of crunch UN talks at COP27 in Egypt next month.

Gabon’s upcoming massive issuance of carbon credits comes with extensive co-benefits and the ability to scale, the nation’s environment minister Lee White said on Wednesday.

A minimum price of $20/tonne would be required across the voluntary carbon market for there to be high integrity climate impact from quality projects, according to analysts speaking at the Carbon Forward conference Friday.

Offset standard developer and manager Verra still supports the overall goals of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) despite its numerous concerns, while standardised VER exchanges said the initiative is hindering liquidity, a conference heard Friday.

The year in which an offset registry issues a nature-based VER is becoming less important for some carbon credit buyers, as companies focus more on investigating projects themselves, a conference heard Friday.

The surplus of voluntary offsets globally could be quickly whittled away by a rising tide of companies seeking to compensate commodity shipments, a conference heard Friday.

EMEA

EUA prices are set to rise steadily through 2030 after stalling in 2022, initially reflecting the impact of the EU’s response to the energy crisis before adapting to the proposed reforms of the carbon market, according to a panel of analysts on Thursday.

The EU’s frontloading plan will serve two purposes – revenue generation and carbon price reduction – a senior lawmaker said Thursday, but warned that EU Allowances should not fall below €50.

Regulators need to send a better signal about the scale of the challenge in expanding carbon removals, with the current policy framework inadequate to keep the world in line with Paris Agreement targets, a conference heard Thursday.

The EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) has already passed too many regulatory hurdles for any significant policy U-turn, experts at the Carbon Forward conference said on Thursday.

A senior German lawmaker said he’s “not convinced” that international offsets will ever make it back to the EU carbon market, but he highlighted a possible future role for carbon removals in the ETS.

The gap between the supply and demand of eligible carbon credits for cancellation against South Africa’s domestic carbon tax will average 100 million across each trading phase until at least 2030, and continue well into the 2030s, a conference heard Wednesday.

AVIATION

The weakening of CORSIA’s post-2023 emissions baseline last week will depress airlines’ carbon credit demand by 30% compared to UN body ICAO’s original plan, a market research provider said Wednesday.

