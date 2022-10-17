EUAs continued to consolidate in their recent channel on Monday despite a weak auction, as traders maintained a watching brief for news on the EU’s REPowerEU initiative while energy prices weakened as the bloc’s gas reserves continue to rebuild ahead of their mandated pace.
Euro Markets: EUAs give up early gains as traders adopt wait-and-see tactic
EUAs continued to consolidate in their recent channel on Monday despite a weak auction, as traders maintained a watching brief for news on the EU's REPowerEU initiative while energy prices weakened as the bloc's gas reserves continue to rebuild ahead of their mandated pace.
