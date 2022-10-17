Blue carbon projects could potentially be worth more than agricultural land, thanks to its potentially massive carbon sequestration potential and keen investor interest, according to an Australian carbon consultancy.
Blue carbon project land could be worth more than agriculture land, report says
Blue carbon projects could potentially be worth more than agricultural land, thanks to its potentially massive carbon sequestration potential and keen investor interest, according to an Australian carbon consultancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.