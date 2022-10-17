Country Director – Zambia, Compassionate Carbon – Remote (Zambia)

Company

Compassionate Carbon (CC) is a start-up organization launched by Eden Reforestation Projects (Eden), a mission driven organization with seventeen years of dynamic global growth and effectiveness. CC’s express purpose is to serve as an economic engine to support and expand Eden’s mission to pursue poverty alleviation through global reforestation. CC will achieve this by operating as a full-service carbon project development company for landscape scale carbon opportunities.

Mission

Compassionate Carbon provides nature-based solutions through restoration for meeting global emissions targets.

Position Objective

Initially reporting to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Country Director – Zambia will be responsible for coordinating project activities across sites within Zambia. This position will facilitate meetings, coordinate with local authorities, train on-ground teams, and work with technical and implementation partners to ensure objectives are met. This person will act as a liaison with governmental ministries and departments and will set country-level operational plans and strategy. This position will ultimately serve as project lead within a project or set of projects upon successful launch.

Essential Responsibilities

● Lead overall Carbon Project Development for Zambia, this includes supporting the full carbon development process for CC’s prospective projects, in consultation with the CC Carbon Team:

o Project ideation and preliminary assessment

o Project design and planning

o Developing a project design document

o Review project activities and develop project implementation strategy

o Finalizing financing and investment arrangements

o Approvals, validation, and registration

o Verification and issuance

● Build and coordinate project development teams

o Engage and collaborate with partners and subject matter experts

o Manage and direct consultants and independent contributors

o Provide inputs and work with the CC Carbon Team on all technical aspects of project development including but not limited to

■ GIS mapping & analytics

■ carbon accounting

■ financial modelling

■ methodology selection and carbon standards compliance

■ quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC)

o Work with CC Monitoring Lead on data requirements for initial scoping and feasibility, social and biodiversity impact assessments, and developing project monitoring systems.

o Work closely with Eden Reforestations Projects’ Zambian entity to ensure appropriate restoration design is incorporated into carbon projects

● Working with the CC Carbon Team to identify and pursue a robust pipeline of potential carbon projects in Zambia

● Develop and maintain knowledge of Zambia’s national legislation, policy, strategy, and practice pertinent to investment in forest carbon projects

● Facilitating meetings with stakeholders, including land and resource rights holders and government officials, to understand political dynamics, history, and economic circumstances

● Ensure projects developed by CC and partners are aligned with Zambian climate change policies, legal frameworks, and international agreements

● Providing on-site guidance and coordination of partners during project launches and regularly throughout the project development process

● Develop and organize project documentation and reporting for validation and verification exercises, in collaboration with local partners and technical teams

● Oversee country level operations; develop country specific budgets, standard operating procedures, oversee country level teams, and ensure CC Zambia remains in compliance with Zambian government regulations

● Perform special projects and other related duties as required, directed, or as the situation dictates

Minimum Requirements

● Deep knowledge of forest ecology, forest conservation, and management in Zambian contexts

● Thorough understanding of landscape restoration dynamics, including succession dynamics, biodiversity, and ecosystem services in Zambia and abroad

● At least five years of restoration, reforestation, and conservation project coordination with an emphasis on management of field teams

● Demonstrable communication skills, both internally, and externally, with an emphasis on communicating scientific concepts to non-scientific audiences

● Fluency in both written and spoken English with some knowledge of Kiswahili, Bemba, and/or other regional languages helpful

Education / Experience

● Advanced degree in forestry, ecology, restoration, environmental management, or other related fields

● Considerable experience in, and willingness to travel to, difficult operating environments, including off-grid areas, sometimes for several weeks at a time

● Additional training and experience in GIS applications, mapping and document development etc. are a significant advantage

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

● Demonstrates creative thinking and problem solving

● Demonstrated ability to work independently and manage multiple projects as an integral member of a high-functioning team

● Demonstrated ability to work with confidential data, documents, and information

● Proven ability to provide leadership, mentorship and build an internal culture

● Sensitivity to cultural and political dynamics

● Possesses clarity on global environmental work and the value of carbon projects

● Lives and leads from a clear set of personal values that are aligned with the organization

● Strong verbal and written communication skills

● Project coordination skills

● Exceptional listening skills

● Exceptional relationship-building skills and ability to interface with a variety of stakeholders

● Capacity to learn and manage technical information

● Excellent organizational skills

● Proficient in Google and Microsoft workspaces and able to learn digital project management software and work within a system

Work Conditions

● Requires computer usage and sitting for extended periods of time

● Position requires field work in Zambia, air travel and participation in extended meetings, conferences, and training in the U.S., and at international events

● Requires good hand-eye coordination, arm, hand, and finger dexterity, including ability to grasp, and visual acuity to use a keyboard, operate equipment and read technical information. Overall mobility is essential

● Extended or irregular work hours will be required as needed, particularly during project launches and expansions

Position Details

● Location Remote/Asynchronous work with global team

● Department Compassionate Carbon

● Reports to COO

● Reports from International Operations

● Position Full Time

● Classification Exempt

● Salary Range $75,000 – $90,000

Benefits

• Full medical coverage including health, dental, and vision

• Retirement stipend

• Flexible work schedule

• Year-end bonus is determined by Executive Team based on profitability and performance

Apply from here.

Eden Reforestation Projects and its subsidiary Compassionate Carbon, LLC are equal opportunity employers committed to building a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.

DISCLAIMER: The information contained herein is not intended to be an all-inclusive list of the duties and responsibilities of the job, nor are they intended to be an all-inclusive list of the skills and abilities required to do the job. The duties and responsibilities in this job description may be subject to change at any time due to reasonable accommodation or other reasons.