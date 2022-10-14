Regulated parties boost CCA holdings, while financials’ RGGI net length hits 4-mth high

Published 22:35 on October 14, 2022

Compliance entities reversed course and padded their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings this week, while financial players shortened their WCI positions but lengthened in RGGI, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.