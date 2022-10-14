A minimum price of $20/tonne would be required across the voluntary carbon market for there to be high integrity climate impact from quality projects, according to analysts speaking at the Carbon Forward conference Friday.
CARBON FORWARD 2022: Voluntary carbon price of $20 required to incentivise high-quality projects -analysts
