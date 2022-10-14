US senators urge CFTC to pursue strong oversight of voluntary carbon market

Published 20:50 on October 14, 2022 / Last updated at 20:54 on October 14, 2022 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A group of progressive US senators on Thursday called on the US Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement strong accountability, robust standards, and rules governing the voluntary carbon market, as well as to investigate current VER futures contracts.