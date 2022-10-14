EUAs to take four years to resume uptrend after dropping on REPowerEU sales, recession -analysts

EUA prices are expected to take four years to recover to recent levels as the EU grapples with a darkening economic outlook and record energy costs, as well as an expected shift in supply towards the front of the curve as the bloc sells more allowances, according to an updated analyst forecast.