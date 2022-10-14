Senior Carbon Analyst, Refinitiv/LSEG – Houston

In times of climate emergency and with unprecedented uncertainty in global energy markets, emission trading systems are increasingly important policy tools for transitioning economies towards attaining the goals of the Paris Agreement. We seek an analyst/senior analyst to join our global team of highly regarded experts providing analytics and insights into the world’s carbon markets at Refinitiv/LSEG.

As we are growing our offerings on the North American regional emissions trading systems, the candidate will be part of a team responsible for further building out our US carbon product.

Overall responsibilities involve analyzing and forecasting market and price developments in North American carbon markets (Western Climate Initiative and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative) as well as writing market comments, policy notes, and (with the wider team) contributing to broadening LSEG’s North American offerings to clients – this includes supply, demand and price forecasting for these markets.

The candidate will have deep interest, curiosity and experience within energy or carbon markets and insights into policy processes. With excellent analytical skills, the successful candidate will be self-motivated, resourceful and independent, and will enjoy working in an international team of analysts covering carbon markets globally. Knowledge of languages other than English and experience working or studying outside the US and/or in an international setting/institution are desirable.

Day-to-day Tasks and Responsibilities:

Track policy developments at the US and Canadian federal and state/provincial levels relevant to the regional carbon markets. Turn such information into relevant analytics for clients.

Contribute to the team’s proprietary carbon market supply and demand forecasting, models, and other quantitative tools.

Write/edit market comments and longer research reports to clients.

Take an active role in reaching out to explain and discuss market movements to clients.

Qualifications:

Graduate degree (M.A., M.Sc. or equivalent) in relevant field (environmental/energy economics, political science, finance)

Excellent English writing skills with the ability to explain complicated topics clearly and concisely

Critical thinking and analytical skills as well as excellent teamwork and communication skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel – programming skills would be an advantage

High attention to detail, self-motivated, independent, able to initiate new research ideas

Experience in the fields of energy/carbon markets, low carbon technologies.

