CARBON FORWARD 2022: Verra still endorsing IC-VCM aims, as exchanges say initiative is stunting trade

Published 12:22 on October 14, 2022 / Last updated at 12:22 on October 14, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra still supports the overall goals of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) despite its numerous concerns, while standardised VER exchanges said the initiative is hindering liquidity, a conference heard Friday.