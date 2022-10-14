Offset standard developer and manager Verra still supports the overall goals of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) despite its numerous concerns, while standardised VER exchanges said the initiative is hindering liquidity, a conference heard Friday.
CARBON FORWARD 2022: Verra still endorsing IC-VCM aims, as exchanges say initiative is stunting trade
Offset standard developer and manager Verra still supports the overall goals of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) despite its numerous concerns, while standardised VER exchanges said the initiative is hindering liquidity, a conference heard Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.