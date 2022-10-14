Americas > ArcelorMittal launches “transformational” low carbon steelmaking project in Canada

ArcelorMittal launches "transformational" low carbon steelmaking project in Canada

Steelmaking giant ArcelorMittal has announced the launch of a key decarbonisation project in a groundbreaking ceremony at a steel plant in Ontario, Canada, with investment of C$1.8 billion ($1.3 bln) expected to reduce GHG emissions from the site’s operations by up to 3 million tonnes per year by 2030.

