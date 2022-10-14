EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 16:06 on October 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:06 on October 14, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices drifted lower in a narrow range as traders eyed macroeconomic headlines from the UK and digested presentations from yesterday's EU ETS sessions at the Carbon Forward conference in London.

