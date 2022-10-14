China > CN Markets: CEA volume sees modest rise, but sentiment unchanged amid little policy progress

CN Markets: CEA volume sees modest rise, but sentiment unchanged amid little policy progress

Published 10:25 on October 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 10:25 on October 14, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

China’s emissions market saw a rebound in trading volume over the past week after a quiet September, though sentiment remains negative as the lack of policy clarity on the next compliance cycle continues to drain both supply and demand.

China’s emissions market saw a rebound in trading volume over the past week after a quiet September, though sentiment remains negative as the lack of policy clarity on the next compliance cycle continues to drain both supply and demand.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software