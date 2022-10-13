NA Markets: CCAs bubble to 1.5-mth high as selling pressure weakens, RGAs follow suit

Published 23:45 on October 13, 2022 / Last updated at 23:47 on October 13, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed for the second consecutive week on reported fund and compliance buying and as participants focused on upcoming Scoping Plan drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values largely followed their WCI counterparts towards a one-month peak.