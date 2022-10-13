CARBON FORWARD 2022: EUA prices to shrug off weakness as EU maintains reforms focus –analysts

Published 21:59 on October 13, 2022 / Last updated at 22:00 on October 13, 2022

EUA prices are set to rise steadily through 2030 after stalling in 2022, initially reflecting the impact of the EU's response to the energy crisis before adapting to the proposed reforms of the carbon market, according to a panel of analysts on Thursday.