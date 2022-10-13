CARBON FORWARD 2022: Ready or not, here CBAM comes, say the experts

The EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) has already passed too many regulatory hurdles for any significant policy U-turn, experts at the Carbon Forward conference said on Thursday.