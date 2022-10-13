CARBON FORWARD 2022: Frontloading must dampen EU carbon prices, but not below €50 -senior lawmaker

The EU’s frontloading plan will serve two purposes – revenue generation and carbon price reduction – a senior lawmaker said Thursday, but warned that EU Allowances should not fall below €50.
The EU's frontloading plan will serve two purposes - revenue generation and carbon price reduction - a senior lawmaker said Thursday, but warned that EU Allowances should not fall below €50.
