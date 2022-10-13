Asia Pacific > Australia’s Northern Territory to allow int’l carbon credits in new GHG offsetting policy

Australia’s Northern Territory to allow int’l carbon credits in new GHG offsetting policy

Published 04:01 on October 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 04:26 on October 13, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia’s Northern Territory will allow the use of international carbon credits by large polluting facilities as part of its newly released greenhouse gas offsets policy.

Australia’s Northern Territory will allow the use of international carbon credits by large polluting facilities as part of its newly released greenhouse gas offsets policy.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software