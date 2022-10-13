The next Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Mar. 29-30 next year, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Thursday, as the multiple ongoing reform processes to the Australian offset market means there will only be one auction in 2022.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator pushes next ERF auction to 2023
The next Emissions Reductions Fund (ERF) auction will be held on Mar. 29-30 next year, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Thursday, as the multiple ongoing reform processes to the Australian offset market means there will only be one auction in 2022.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.