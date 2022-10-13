Voluntary CCO retirements pick up while California carbon market deadline approaches

Published 00:18 on October 13, 2022 / Last updated at 00:26 on October 13, 2022 / Americas, Canada, International, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California compliance offset issuances ticked slightly upwards this week ahead of the state's interim cap-and-trade compliance deadline, while entities voluntarily retired more credits over Q3, according to state data published Wednesday.