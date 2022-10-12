The weakening of CORSIA’s post-2023 emissions baseline last week will depress airlines’ carbon credit demand by 30% compared to UN body ICAO’s original plan, a market research provider said Wednesday.
CARBON FORWARD 2022: CORSIA offset demand to skew 30% lower with revised baseline -analysis
The weakening of CORSIA’s post-2023 emissions baseline last week will depress airlines’ carbon credit demand by 30% compared to UN body ICAO’s original plan, a market research provider said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.