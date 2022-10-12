Aviation/CORSIA > CARBON FORWARD 2022: CORSIA offset demand to skew 30% lower with revised baseline -analysis

CARBON FORWARD 2022: CORSIA offset demand to skew 30% lower with revised baseline -analysis

Published 18:15 on October 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 18:15 on October 12, 2022  /  Aviation/CORSIA, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The weakening of CORSIA’s post-2023 emissions baseline last week will depress airlines’ carbon credit demand by 30% compared to UN body ICAO’s original plan, a market research provider said Wednesday.

The weakening of CORSIA’s post-2023 emissions baseline last week will depress airlines’ carbon credit demand by 30% compared to UN body ICAO’s original plan, a market research provider said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software