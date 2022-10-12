Carbon options traders at Swiss commodities shop, Czech utility join UK-based energy fund

The head of emissions at a Swiss commodity trading firm and a carbon options trader from a Czech utility have left their respective firms to join a UK-based energy investment fund.
