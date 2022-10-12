EUAs posted a healthy rally on Wednesday morning as a firm Polish auction triggered buying activity, with a 2 million tonne drop in investment funds’ net short position also boosting sentiment, while energy prices were largely stable as EU ministers met to discuss ways to cap the price of natural gas used for power generation.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
