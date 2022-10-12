Carbon Manager, PUR Projet – Paris

Who we are:

PUR Projet is a global leader in supply chain sustainability. We develop socio-environmental projects within the supply chains of our Corporate Partners. Through the economic and social empowerment of local communities and the introduction of sustainable development initiatives at the agricultural level, PUR Projet seeks to address climate change, while regenerating and preserving the ecosystems upon which these supply chains depend. Many of PUR Projet’s projects fall within the categories of insetting, regenerative agriculture, agroforestry, forest conservation and landscape restoration. PUR Projet is a B Corp company which employs over 150 people with a presence in 10 countries.

www.purprojet.com

As PUR Projet is expanding worldwide, we are looking for a dynamic and organized Carbon manager.

As a key member of the experienced Carbon team, you will be in charge of developing and managing carbon operations and expertise within PUR. In this role you will work with all our teams (Africa, Europe, Asia, North America and Latin America) and perform a wide range of activities, including but not limited to:

Certification & field:

Perform feasibility assessments and due diligence for potential carbon investments

Review and, where appropriate, facilitate the adoption of new methodologies and new technologies to expand and improve the efficiency of our carbon offerings (RegAg, soil carbon, remote sensing, etc.)

Review and validate Project Design Documents and Monitoring Reports of AFOLU projects under VCS, Gold Standard or other appropriate programs.

Supervise validation and verification audits and (when appropriate) act as an interface between auditors and project teams to ensure efficiency and successful outcomes.

Support to the teams:

Support commercial teams on technical topics and carbon expertise with clients.

Support PUR team members for the design of carbon programs including carbon sequestration models, long-term business plans, costing and pricing of carbon units, etc.

Design and improve standard operational procedures for carbon operations, create training content, and coordinate capacity building of regional and commercial teams.

Portfolio & trading:

Identify and execute carbon sourcing opportunities and partnerships in line with the company’s defined strategy.

Administrate carbon credit inventories and provide functional expertise for the development of carbon modules within the ERP system.

Expertise & innovation:

Keep up to date on developments in the carbon field through research, sectoral watches, participation in industry groups, etc and disseminate knowledge to key people in the company

You have demonstrated excellent organizational skills and possess knowledge about the carbon sector;

You are determined to contribute to the fight against climate change and already have experience in the carbon sector;

You enjoy working in an international environment : going to the field and working abroad in a multi-cultural context;

You can adapt easily in a fast-growing environment;

This position is for you!

Full time position, local contract

Starting date: ASAP 2022

Travels: up to 20%

We are looking for a candidate with:

Master degree profile with at least 7 years of professional experience in sustainability / carbon sector, and strong interest in / curiosity abouttechnical topics.

Successful work experience related to carbon certification and voluntary carbon markets (VCS or Gold standard) is seen as a strong asset.

Extensive knowledge in the use of Excel or other worksheets.

Professional fluency in English and French. Spanish or any other language is an asset.

Softskills: Please note softskills are pretty important to us; specific trainings/workshops on carbon topics will gladly be provided if need be.

Process:

interview case study reference check

How to apply ?

Please send your application through this link