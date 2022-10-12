AirCarbon Exchange, C-Quest join forces to launch first carbon credit auction for LED lighting projects

Singapore-based voluntary carbon trading platform Air Carbon Exchange (ACX) and US-based offset developer C-Quest Capital (CQC) have teamed up to launch what will be the first-ever auction for carbon credits generated from LED light bulb projects, the two companies jointly announced on Wednesday.