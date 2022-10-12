Asia Pacific > Australian govt green bank invests in regenerative carbon project  

Australian govt green bank invests in regenerative carbon project  

Published 07:30 on October 12, 2022

Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has committed A$30 million ($18 mln) to a hybrid sustainable grazing model that it says will generate carbon credits and protect biodiversity and sustainable red meat production.

