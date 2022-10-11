The European Commission kicked off work on a European Solar Photovoltaic Industry Alliance on Tuesday, one of the initiatives of the bloc’s solar energy strategy under its REPowerEU initiative to speed the bloc’s exit from Russian fossil fuels set to be partially funded by carbon sales.
EU launches alliance to scale up innovative solar power generation
