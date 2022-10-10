In-House Counsel (Commercial), Climate Impact Partners – Based in UK, remote

Reporting to: General Counsel

Location: London, Oxford, UK or the United States on a remote working basis. Must be willing to work flexible hours to accommodate working in a global company.

THE ROLE

We are looking for an experienced, commercially oriented attorney to join our global team as In-house Counsel (Commercial). The successful candidate will work closely with colleagues in sales, business development, portfolio management and project development to provide a broad range of legal and commercial transactional support. Commercial support will involve managing the execution of transactions in both domestic and international markets, as well as clearly and concisely communicating business and legal risk analysis to colleagues, General Counsel and executive management.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Draft and negotiate a wide variety of sales, purchase, development and other commercial agreements, with specific focus on purchase and sale contracts for environmental attributes.

Assist in legal aspects of project development with focus on emerging markets.

Respond promptly and effectively to legal requests from sales, operations, management, marketing, corporate finance, and other internal clients, and advise on recommended courses of action and legal risks.

Assist General Counsel with global expansion efforts and foreign subsidiary management.

Assist in training employees on legal issues and company policies, including anti-corruption, code of business conduct and ethics, data protection / privacy and assist with implementation.

Support the continuous improvement of standard form agreements, policies, and legal processes.

Assist in managing intellectual property portfolio (e.g., copyright and trademark) with assistance from outside counsel.

Handle additional tasks and special projects as needed.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR

Five years or more of relevant legal experience with ability to work both independently and with a team and show demonstrated success.

Qualified to practice in the UK, US or both.

Significant experience drafting and negotiating commercial contracts.

Attention to detail, excellent ability to prioritize and multitask.

Exceptional legal research skills, which you can use to quickly, efficiently and effectively resolve legal questions in a fast-moving and complex legal environment.

Experience with the conventions of commodity-style contracting frameworks (e.g., master trading agreements such as ISDA or EEI).

Curious self-starter willing to invest time to research, think and learn about our exciting and dynamic market.

Excellent interpersonal skills, business judgment, strategic thinking and superior work ethic, dynamic and highly team oriented.

Ability manage numerous complex projects simultaneously under tight deadline pressure.

Flexibility to work on a broad variety of legal matters.

Superior written and verbal English language skills.

BENEFICIAL TO HAVE

Experience in commercial markets for environmental attributes, including voluntary emission reductions market.

Experience in international project development and financing.

Prior experience as in-house counsel.

Experience with data protection/privacy requirements, including GDPR and other data protection/privacy.

Trade compliance experience.

Experience with international commercial dispute resolution.

Qualified to practice in a European Union jurisdiction.

Additional language skills.

ABOUT CLIMATECARE AND NATURAL CAPITAL PARTNERS

For more than 20 years, Natural Capital Partners and Climate Care have been at the forefront of delivering the highest quality solutions to make real change possible: reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving and restoring forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods.

In April 2021, Natural Capital Partners merged with ClimateCare to form the world-leading solutions provider for companies and organisations looking to meet ambitious climate goals. The combination, which was organised by Averna Capital, brings together an unrivalled corporate client base with industry-leading project development capabilities and growth capital, to scale the ambition to reduce emissions and transform the global economy.

ABOUT OUR OFFERING

ClimateCare & Natural Capital Partners works with its clients to manage and mitigate their environmental impacts through the delivery of finance to projects that preserve and strengthen natural capital around the world. Our work includes managing greenhouse gas emissions assessments, carbon and renewable energy credit procurement, water and forest creation certificates, the assurance of impeccable quality guarantees, tailoring of environmental finance programs to meet specific client requirements and support in the form of stakeholder engagement programs.

We create tailored portfolios of environmental instruments to meet our clients’ specific needs, aligning with their business goals and location, technology, and sustainability requirements. Some of our most exciting and pioneering work includes helping clients fully integrate the sustainable impacts inherent in their portfolios into their overall corporate responsibility strategies. Benefits such as improved community health and well-being, job creation, and biodiversity protection, demonstrate that businesses are having an even greater impact beyond reducing carbon emissions.