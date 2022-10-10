Key Client Communications Manager, Climate Impact Partners – Based in US, remote

Location: US EAST COAST (REMOTE)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Reporting to: Director of Marketing

SUMMARY

We are a fast-growing business with an increasing number of blue-chip corporate clients around the world. Reflecting this growth, we are strengthening our marketing team with the creation of a new role – Key Client Communications Manager.

This role is responsible for ensuring we proactively engage our biggest corporate clients and help them communicate their programme with integrity, in a way that makes sense for their business, and which adds value to them.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Providing one to one advice and guidance

Overseeing provision of core guidance, tools, templates and other materials to key clients in a systematic and effective way.

Working with our Client Relationship Management (CRM) team to set up and attend key client communications meetings and, together with the Director of Marketing, provide expert communications advice, in line with our own guidance and industry best practice.

Providing bespoke project updates and information for key clients, and identifying ways to streamline this.

Creating an annual impact report for all key clients.

Establishing a key client community

Working with The Director of Marketing and our CRM team, to proactively develop a strong key client community – a forum/safe space to share new insights, client case studies, best practice through reports, round tables, webinars etc.

Help identify, and be responsible for delivering, other activities to create measurable added value to our key clients through communications.

Support wider client communications

Working with our Client Communications Support Manager to deliver quick and effective approvals process for key clients.

Provide support for wider approvals across all clients – ensuring cover maintained over absences, busy periods etc.

Input feedback and ideas to improve tools, guidance, hubs etc.

Supporting our corporate communications

Secure permission for us to develop our own case studies, and use key client brands on our website, in sales materials and in our corporate communications.

Identify trends within the industry and sharing them internally as appropriate.

Measure and evaluate

Provide timely reports from all activity to appropriate internal teams to inform their activity

Together with the Client Communications Support Manager: Track activity, awareness and engagement across all our communications with key clients Ensure spread of communication and profile opportunities across all key clients Create and present a quarterly report – identifying key trends, and opportunities for improvement.

Support the measurement of ROI from client comms by implementing our Net Promoter Score Survey

Support the wider marketing team, as required. In particular with:

Co-ordinating and delivering client facing communications

Supporting other key client engagement activities

Other activities as required by the Marketing Director to support the effective delivery of the marketing function within the business.

ABOUT YOU

You will be passionate about tackling climate change and the role of corporates in doing so. You will have expertise and experience delivering effective communications in the Climate, Corporate Sustainability, Environment or Sustainable Development space.

Ideally you will have worked with a number of corporate businesses in a variety of sectors, helping them communicate their sustainability activity, either through various internal roles, or as the lead on this type of communication support in an agency.

This is not an account management role. You will be the communications expert representing Climate Impact Partners. We can train you on the details of our own business, but you will need to have a thorough understanding of corporate climate action, and the issues and opportunities facing our clients.

You will be happy with a balance of hands-on work, creating bespoke content for clients, as well as providing strategic level advice and support. Above all you will have a passion and drive to help our corporate clients share their story and celebrate their programmes with us.

You will:

Be a self-starter, who takes full responsibility for their deliverables with very strong organisational and interpersonal skills, self-belief, attention to detail, and ability to work under pressure whilst handling multiple work streams.

Be passionate about tackling climate change, and motivated by the role of Climate Impact Partners .

Be a well-rounded sustainability communications expert with experience across multiple channels and multiple business types.

Be proactive in maintaining and developing your knowledge and skills.

Be keen to share your expertise and upskill the wider team.

Be a real team player and work in partnership with internal and external stakeholders.

You will have:

Marketing communications experience, at least some of which is in a relevant sector.

Proven ability to write engaging, concise, relevant copy delivering cut through for different audiences.

An excellent grasp of English, ability to understand complex concepts, attention to detail and a strong ability to write, review and proof copy.

A second European language (French, German, Portuguese) would be an advantage.

Experience of engaging with corporate clients in a professional and helpful way and the ability to provide constructive advice in a way that adds value.

Experience of campaign tracking, measurement, evaluation and improvement.

Experience of developing and publishing content across multiple digital and social media channels.

An eye for design and experience of using Adobe Suite to edit designed materials. Ideally ability to create basic designed documents, social media material and videos.

Knowledge of website analytics tools and experience of updating a website.

Experience with using HubSpot and Salesforce.

A relevant degree and/or professional qualification.