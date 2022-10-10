Nature-Based Solutions Commercial Manager, LATAM, Climate Impact Partners – Based in LATAM, remote

Contract Type: 12 month contractor agreement

Location: ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have a global presence spanning UK (Oxford and London), US (multiple locations), Kenya, Brazil, Guatemala, Colombia and France. For this role flexible working in any Latin America location can be discussed for the right candidate

Reporting to: Managing Director for Latin America

THE ROLE

The role is focused on building commercial partnerships for International Nature Based Solutions (NBS) projects under recognised voluntary carbon standards. NBS is an increasingly important part of our business. Many of ClimateCare & Natural Capital Partners’ clients would like NBS projects as part of a portfolio to meet their climate and wider corporate objectives. We are expanding our award-winning project development capability to respond to the growing client demand and drive future growth.

You will work closely with an experienced Project Development team and Portfolio Management colleagues, leading the origination and screening of NBS project development opportunities, in which you will work with reputable local organisations in project design and implementation. You will lead on commercial due diligence, working closely with technical specialists on technical aspects. Working with client-facing colleagues you will develop commercial propositions that meet the needs of both projects and clients and negotiate commercial agreements with project counterparties.

Reporting into the Managing Director for Latin America and the Global Director of Project Development you will be at the centre of accelerating the growth of ClimateCare & Natural Capital Partners’ International NBS project development portfolio, building on our leading reputation as a voluntary carbon project developer.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead origination and screening of project development opportunities; help set the criteria for what ‘good’ looks like.

Work closely with client-facing teams to ensure that the project pipeline will meet current and future needs.

Co-ordinate project due diligence, lead on the commercial due diligence aspects and working with the technical lead on technical and standards due diligence; to include site visits as needed.

Develop commercial propositions for projects that also meet the needs of clients and ClimateCare’s commercial objectives, appropriately balancing risks and rewards for each party.

Lead negotiations with project counterparties through to completion.

Ongoing oversight of operational partnerships and projects to ensure performance and delivery.

Keep up to date with changes in voluntary carbon standards (including emerging jurisdictional standards) and help shape ClimateCare’s NBS growth strategy.

CAPABILITIES AND EXPERIENCE

5-10 years’ experience in commercial roles in a relevant setting preferred; the ideal candidate will have experience in NBS project development, carbon finance or carbon markets.

Track record in originating, structuring, negotiating and managing commercial agreements, ideally with private and not-for-profit counterparties.

Understanding of the voluntary carbon market; understanding of the key principles of the voluntary carbon standards such as VCS/CCB and Gold Standard, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals is helpful.

Experience working with local implementation partners such as NGOs and private companies, with an understanding of the on-the-ground challenges, particularly in developing markets.

Experience of managing a pipeline of opportunities through to delivery.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR SOMEONE WHO

Is creative is finding pragmatic commercial solutions in a space with no ‘cookie cutter’ templates.

Has a track record in managing productive partnerships; able to balance the needs of multiple stakeholders.

Is prepared to challenge project partners constructively to ensure that project assumptions are credible and robust.

Has a strong attention to detail and able to identify what is most important to address.

Can manage competing priorities and is respectful of others’ time in a busy organisation

Sets high standards for ethical behaviour

Language skills (Portuguese, Spanish and English) would be an asset.

Able to travel internationally to project sites.

ABOUT CLIMATECARE AND NATURAL CAPITAL PARTNERS

ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners are dedicated to tackling climate change and improving lives. It aims to make our world a climate neutral one – where everyone takes full responsibility for their carbon footprint.

ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners help organisations take responsibility for their climate impact by financing, developing and managing carbon reduction projects across the world. We helped create the voluntary carbon market and pioneered carbon finance for community development projects and are delivering some of the largest carbon offsetting programmes in the world. We work with over 500 clients and over 600 projects around the world.

Leading organisations and governments trust ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners to solve complex climate and sustainability issues. With ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners by their side, they can be confident on their journey to Net Zero.​

Since 1997, ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners and its partners have cut almost 150 million tonnes of CO₂ and improved quality of life for more than 46 million people around the world.

As an award-winning profit with purpose Certified B Corporation, ClimateCare is recognised as setting the highest standards. Values and integrity are at the heart of all we do – just as they have been since it was founded in 1997. These values are underpinned by strong environmental credentials, a commercial focus on risk management and a proud record of delivering outstanding results for clients.​

ClimateCare and Natural Capital Partners have ambitious plans to double its impact and scale. This is supported by new growth minded investors. We are looking to build our team with exceptional leaders who are excited and driven to shape and deliver this ambition.