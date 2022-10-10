The London Stock Exchange on Monday outlined a set of listing rules for firms that finance carbon credit-generating projects as part of an aim to drive growth in the voluntary carbon market and increase its transparency.
London Stock Exchange outlines listing rules for firms financing carbon offsets
