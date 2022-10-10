Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:02 on October 10, 2022 / Last updated at 13:02 on October 10, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs fell back from Friday's nine-day high settlement price early on Monday, and went on to drop as much as 4.4% in a thin market as traders waited for fresh signals on market reform and on the EU's plan to auction more EUAs to fund its REPowerEU initiative.