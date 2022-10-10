EUAs fell back from Friday’s nine-day high settlement price early on Monday, and went on to drop as much as 4.4% in a thin market as traders waited for fresh signals on market reform and on the EU’s plan to auction more EUAs to fund its REPowerEU initiative.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
