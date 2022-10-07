London green energy conference cancelled due to hotel water leak

A major green energy and carbon markets conference scheduled in London next week has been cancelled due to a water leak at the venue.

The BNEF Summit London had been set to take place at London’s InterContinental Park Lane Hotel on Oct. 11-12 but was cancelled late Friday after the leak rendered the main ballroom and other spaces temporarily unusable.

“Having exhausted all avenues and alternatives during a very busy season in London, and with such short notice of this disruption, we reluctantly concluded that this was the only available course of action,” the organisers said in a notice.

The annual event is a prominent one on the industry calendar, and was this year set to welcome speakers including high-level officials from the German and Finnish governments and the European Commission, as well as senior executives from a multitude of companies.

The conference had several sessions on its agenda focussing on carbon markets.

The BNEF Summit London was to overlap slightly with the annual Carbon Forward conference, which is co-hosted in the English capital by Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors.

A limited number of in-person tickets for the Oct. 12-14 Carbon Forward event remain available, while online passes can also be purchased at carbon-forward.com.

