Euro Markets: Midday update

Published 13:39 on October 7, 2022 / Last updated at 13:39 on October 7, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices moved sideways on Friday morning and were poised for weekly gains of more than €2, as traders await clarity from ongoing REPowerEU talks as to how many allowances may be diverted to fund winter energy measures and energy markets eased to offer some support.