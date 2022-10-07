Indonesia will cut its carbon emissions by more than 232 million tonnes of CO2e over the next three years, according to local media reports, while the finalised regulations governing its domestic carbon market scheme is expected to be released in time for COP27 and the G20 next month.
Indonesia boosts ambition to cut GHG emissions, as carbon market regulation to be finalised next month
