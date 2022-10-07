Regional experts on market and non-market approaches to support the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, IGES – Bangkok

Background

In 2021, Parties agreed on how to operationalize Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, with decisions:

2/CMA.3 Guidance on cooperative approaches referred to in Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement[1]

3/CMA.3 Rules, modalities and procedures for the mechanism established by Article 6, paragraph 4, of the Paris Agreement[2]

4/CMA.3 Work programme under the framework for non-market approaches referred to in Article 6, paragraph 8, of the Paris Agreement[3]

The decisions set out the framework for the voluntary participation by Parties and other stakeholders in market and non-market approaches that support the implementation of nationally determined contributions (NDCs). In the annexes to the decisions, Parties elaborated participation requirements and governance matters, rule basis for implementation, infrastructure requirements and necessary operative provisions.

The UN Climate Change Regional Collaboration Centers (RCCs) support national climate action through capacity-building, technical assistance, and strategic networking – sourcing know-how and resources to help developing countries participate in addressing climate change. They were initially established to support the CDM but have since grown beyond and now provide support for all UNFCCC mandates.

UN Climate Change partners with organizations in operating six RCCs globally covering Asia and the Pacific: RCC Bangkok; Middle East, North Africa and South Asia: RCC MENA-SA; Eastern and Southern Africa: RCC Kampala; Western and Francophone Africa: RCC Lomé; Caribbean: RCC St. George’s; and Latin America: RCC Panama. The partners which are also the legal entity of the respective RCC include Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES); World Green Economy Organization (WGEO); East African Development Bank (EADB); Banque Ouest Africaine de Developpement (BOAD); and Windward Islands Research & Education Foundation (WINDREF).

Purpose of the Position

Under the direct supervision of the Team Lead administratively for UNFCCC-IGES Regional Collaboration Centre for Asia and the Pacific based in Bangkok (RCC Bangkok), and in close collaboration and direction from substantive teams in Bonn, the expert(s) will support Parties within Asia and the Pacific on the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Task expected to be undertaken by the expert in the Asia-Pacific region will include:

Gathering, analyzing and compiling information from various sources (including that is presented in NDCs) on the current and proposed use of market and non-market approaches for the implementation of NDCs, including performing qualitative and quantitative analysis on GHG mitigation impacts and other macroeconomic, fiscal, trade, social and broader environmental impacts, and create a repository of information in coordination with substantive teams in Bonn;

Supporting Parties and Non-Party stakeholders in using market and non-market approaches for the implementation of NDCs, through cooperative approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including supporting countries in establishing domestic carbon pricing (policies or instruments), carbon market mechanisms, voluntary carbon markets, potential use of offsets, internationally-linked Emissions Trading Systems, that would support the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement;

Supporting RCC Bangkok activities in reaching out to countries in the Asia-Pacific region to develop understanding on the needs for capacity building on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including through establishing and strengthening relationships with policymakers, multilateral and bilateral development agencies, collaboration with national focal points in raising awareness on the benefits of cooperative and collaborative instruments of climate action and assessing the political appetite for implementing market and non-market policy approaches for the achievement of their NDCs;

Supporting national governments in the deployment of institutional arrangements and infrastructure requirements to fulfill participation requirements as defined in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This requires the following key activities to be undertaken:

Prepare a country analysis report on current and proposed use of market and non-market approaches for the implementation of NDCs, including opportunities for ambitious climate action based on qualitative and quantitative analysis on GHG emission trends and projections and mitigation impacts;

Prepare a country analysis report on capacity building needs on the implementation of institutional arrangements in a host country for Article 6 instruments

Mapping of existing and planned market and non-market-based policy approaches to achieving the NDCs of the host countries of such activities.

Conduct regional and country specific capacity building workshops for the implementation of market and non-market approaches under Article 6 and provide technical support to countries developing and/or implementing market and non-market policy approaches for achieving their NDCs

Establishing and maintaining relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including cooperation or partnership alliances with local entities

Identifying key contacts and opportunities for strategic partnerships in the region and maintaining working relationships with individuals or entities

Supporting the delivery of related capacity building activities including workshops.

Outputs

The below list includes some of the deliverables to be met by the Article 6 Regional Expert. Specific deliverables and dates will be discussed with the incumbent upon commencement of the assignment and a workplan for the year will be drawn up which may include inter alia:

Analysis on current and proposed use of market and non-market approaches for the implementation of NDCs, including opportunities for ambitious climate action for a minimum of twenty countries;

Analysis of on capacity building needs on the implementation of institutional arrangements in a host country for Article 6 instruments for a minimum of twenty countries

Assistance to at least one country for the implementation of institutional arrangements for Article 6 instruments in a host country

A database of at least the top twenty emitting countries in the RCC region (mapping of existing and planned new markets and non-market-based approaches under Article 6) is established;

Key relationships with internal and external stakeholders, including cooperation or partnership alliances with local entities are established

At least two countries are supported in the consideration of market and non-market policy approaches for the achievement of their NDCs

At least one regional workshop is organized, and multiple external presentations are made by utilizing training materials for delivering knowledge and enhancing capacity building activities in the region

A monthly report on information gathered on market and non-market policy approaches for the achievement of their NDCs within the RCC region is prepared.



Location and Duration

The assignment is for a period of one year with possibility of extension thereafter, starting as soon as possible. The expert will be based in RCC Bangkok, Thailand. Travel in the region and beyond will be required as deemed necessary to deliver the outputs.

Supervision

The expert will work under the direct supervision of the RCC Bangkok Team Lead including for performance and administrative issues, and under the overall guidance of the Team Lead of the Coordination Unit of the UN Climate Change secretariat in Bonn, Germany.

The expert will therefore be under IGES employment terms and hence is not an employee of the UN Climate Change secretariat. The expert will receive the required IT, office, and administrative support from the respective RCC partner.

Requirements

Education: Advanced university degree (Masters) in development studies, economics, business administration, international relations, environmental studies, or in a related discipline. A combination of a university degree plus substantial professional experience in the field may be accepted in lieu of an advanced degree in the relevant discipline.

Experience: At least five (5) years relevant professional working experience on climate change /environment, development cooperation, relationship management at an institutional level, stakeholder engagement and/or capacity building. Knowledge and working experience in the field of addressing climate change are essential. Excellent oral and written communication skills, especially in communicating with technical experts and policy makers.

Additional requirements:

Experience in the design, development, operation or evaluation of market-based measures for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (e.g. emissions trading systems, offsetting standards or programmes, the international carbon market) is an asset ;

is an asset Experience in ensuring the transparency and accountability of carbon market programmes and carbon market operations is an asset .

is an asset Thorough knowledge of the GHG mitigation ambitions of countries and their NDCs in the RCC region including deep understanding of the climate change policies, institution and regulatory frameworks being pursued by countries in relation to low carbon development and carbon market development, especially in the context of their NDCs is an asset.

Language: Fluency in English (both oral and written) is required.

The selected candidate should be responsible for ensuring a valid legal status to work in the Kingdom of Thailand.

Competencies

Applying professional expertise: Demonstrates a working knowledge and interest in the substantive functions of the work unit, including those not within own area of expertise; Manages effectively and fairly across different substantive functions to establish integrated, multidisciplinary teams to address complex issues; Coordinates the input of different functional specialists to achieve sound, integrated solutions; Drives others to develop their functional and substantive skillsets, and to build their understanding of related disciplines; Maintains and disseminates an understanding of best practice standards in all substantive areas represented within the work unit.

Demonstrates a working knowledge and interest in the substantive functions of the work unit, including those not within own area of expertise; Manages effectively and fairly across different substantive functions to establish integrated, multidisciplinary teams to address complex issues; Coordinates the input of different functional specialists to achieve sound, integrated solutions; Drives others to develop their functional and substantive skillsets, and to build their understanding of related disciplines; Maintains and disseminates an understanding of best practice standards in all substantive areas represented within the work unit. Communicating with impact : Communicates with confidence to external audiences and credibly represents the organization; Negotiates effectively with individuals and groups; Encourages effective and open communications within the unit, holds regular meetings and actively fosters communication among staff members; Delivers engaging and persuasive presentations that hold the attention of the audience, and presents complex information in a manner that is understandable to non-experts; Supports and coaches team members in the preparation of effective communication.

Communicates with confidence to external audiences and credibly represents the organization; Negotiates effectively with individuals and groups; Encourages effective and open communications within the unit, holds regular meetings and actively fosters communication among staff members; Delivers engaging and persuasive presentations that hold the attention of the audience, and presents complex information in a manner that is understandable to non-experts; Supports and coaches team members in the preparation of effective communication. Delivering results: Creates policies, programmes, or processes which are mindful of minimizing potential negative social, economic and/or environmental impacts; Identifies the resources needed to deliver results, and manages their use to ensure the utmost efficiency, effectiveness and impact; Creates an environment where staff, regardless of their gender, family situation or other circumstances, are able to perform at their best; Promotes a mindset of results orientation, aligns systems and processes to support the achievement of results, and holds staff members to account for their commitment; Holds regular reviews to assess the results achieved against targets; Manages, reduces or mitigates risks without compromising results, where possible.

HOW TO APPLY

Candidates, whose qualifications and experience match what we are looking for, please send your resume, a letter of motivation (1 page) and cover letter to Ms. Ariel Yu (yu@iges.or.jp) at RCC Bangkok by copying regionalcentre-HR@iges.or.jp. Please indicate “Article 6 Expert” in your email subject.

[1] https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/cma2021_L18E.pdf

[2] https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/cma2021_L19E.pdf

[3] https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/resource/cma3_auv_12c_PA_6.8.pdf