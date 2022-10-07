CARBON FORWARD: Last chance to join Europe’s premier carbon conference

The seventh instalment of Carbon Forward – the premier annual carbon markets conference – is back next week, and it’s stacked with a first class line-up of speakers ready to discuss the risks and opportunities across the rapidly evolving global climate policy landscape.

Bringing global carbon market expertise and talent, Carbon Forward offers an unrivalled opportunity to network with leading policy makers, industrials, trade associations, analysts and other environmental markets professionals.

Over 50 speakers

This year we’ll be joined at the Royal Institution in the heart of London by some of the world’s leading experts in carbon markets. They will take part in panels and discussions, Q&As, give keynotes, and network with our guests on how carbon pricing is shaping climate action worldwide.

An unrivalled agenda

For the first time, Carbon Forward will offer THREE days of exciting content. As well as organised discussions, your ticket secures you access to a unique programme of in-depth workshops, networking and the expertise of our international sponsors and exhibitors.

Organised by event partners Carbon Pulse and Redshaw Advisors, Carbon Forward will be delivered in-person and online. Its reach and community is now truly global.

The event is made possible thanks to:

Diamond and Platinum sponsors: Macquarie, BeZero, and S&P Global

Gold sponsors: AirCarbon Exchange, Xpansiv, Verra, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Morgan Stanley

Silver sponsors: Viridios, AlliedOffsets, and Sustainacraft

Bronze sponsors: EEX, Greenfact, BRS Group, Energy Aspects, Flowcarbon, and Sylvera

Our three-day line-up covers the expansion of carbon pricing across the globe, an in-depth coverage of Europe’s compliance carbon markets, and the voluntary carbon market.

This year’s confirmed speakers include:

Lee White, environment minister, Gabon

Annette Nazareth, chair, IC-VCM

Peter Liese, member of the European Parliament, EU ETS reform rapporteur

Charlie Lewis, UK Department for Business, Energy, Industrial Strategy (BEIS)

Peter Zapfel, European Commission, Social Climate Fund

Catherine McGuinness, City of London

Curtis Ravenel, FSB’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Michael Azlen, Carbon Cap Management

HongMing Liu, EDF

Andy Hong, Korea Investment & Securities

Wei Mei Hum, AirCarbon Exchange

Naveen Sharma, EnKing

Sebastien Cross, BeZero

Robin Rix, Verra

Veronika Elgart, government of Switzerland

Michael Berends, ClearBlue Markets

Andrea Abrahams, ICROA

Luke Donovan, CBA

Nigel Brunel, Jarden Partners

Henk Sa, Brundtland

Jon Costantino, Tradesman Advisors

Ariel Perez, Hartree

Eduardo Piquero, MexiCO2

Chris Leeds, Standard Chartered Bank

Dirk Forrister, IETA

Tom Colebatch, Macquarie

Valentina Keys, WFW

Panayiotis (Panos) Mitrou, Lloyd’s Register

Mattia Ferrachiato, BRS Shipbrokers

Michael Evans, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bettina Paschke, DHL

Sabine Frank, Carbon Market Watch

Julia Michalak, IETA

Mark Kenber, VCMI

William McDonnell, IC-VCM

Scarlett Benson, SBTi

Trevor Sikorski, Energy Aspects

Nigel Howarth, Clifford Chance

Marcus Ferdinand, Greenfact

Martin Crawford-Blunt, Lookout Maritime

Beth Bradley, Partner, Hill Dickinson

Paul Dawson, RWE

Elle Butterworth, Energy System Catapult

Eve Tamme, Climate Principles

Sanna O’Connor-Morberg, Carbon Direct

Mostyn Brown, Afry

Philip Moss, NextGen Facility, South Pole

Andrei Marcu, ERCST

Sanna Markkanen, CISL

Michael Mehling, MIT CEEPR

Tetyana Payosova, Van Bael & Bellis

Ellen DeVocht, EEX

Michael Pahle, PIK

Mark Lewis, Andurand

Serafino Capoferri, Macquarie

Louis Redshaw, Redshaw Advisors/Net Zero Markets

Ben Lee, Energy Aspects

Florian Rothenberg, ICIS

Hæge Fjellheim, Refinitiv

Rob Pulleyn, Morgan Stanley

Mariko O’Neil, BloombergNEF

Kirti Ramesh, BeZero

Stephen Donofrio, Ecosystem Marketplace

Jonathan Shopley, Climate Impact Partners/ICROA

Nadine Mueller, CBA

William Pazos, AirCarbon

Claire Dorrian, LSEG

Henrik Hasselknippe, Xpansiv

Lars Kroijer, Founder and Managing Director, AlliedOffsets

Matt Evans, UpEnergy/Environmental Commodity Partners

Richard Barker, Counteract Carbon Removal

Pedro Barata, EDF/IC-VCM

Alvin Lim, Morgan Stanley

Silvia Favasuli, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Allister Furey, Sylvera

Natalia Gorina, LDC

Dominique Strasdin, Vertree

Adam Hearne, Carbon Chain

Melissa Lindsay, Emsurge

Alasdair Were, IETA

Christian Peters, Flowcarbon

Charlie Pool, Toucan Protocol

Karim Kanji, Net Zero Markets

Tommy Ricketts, BeZero

Guy Turner, Trove

Domenic Carratu, Viridios

Harry Horner, cCarbon

***Can you afford to miss it? Come network with your industry peers and meet our sponsors and exhibitors***