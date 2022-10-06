CCA prices to more than double by 2027, RGAs to rebound in late 2023 -analytics firm

Published 23:24 on October 6, 2022 / Last updated at 23:27 on October 6, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

CCAs are projected to rise to the first allowance price containment reserve (APCR) trigger by 2027, while RGAs are forecast to prompt a cost containment reserve (CCR) trigger price by 2024, according a report issued Thursday by a London-based analytics firm.