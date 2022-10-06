EU Market: EUAs fail to re-test €70 amid REPowerEU doubts

Published 22:04 on October 6, 2022 / Last updated at 22:04 on October 6, 2022

EUAs inched up on Thursday following a strong auction but failed to match the previous session's move above €70, as traders fretted about the potential for the EU to advance more carbon sales to help pay for the REPowerEU's initiative.