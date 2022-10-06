EUAs inched up on Thursday following a strong auction but failed to match the previous session’s move above €70, as traders fretted about the potential for the EU to advance more carbon sales to help pay for the REPowerEU’s initiative.
EU Market: EUAs fail to re-test €70 amid REPowerEU doubts
EUAs inched up on Thursday following a strong auction but failed to match the previous session's move above €70, as traders fretted about the potential for the EU to advance more carbon sales to help pay for the REPowerEU's initiative.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.