EMEA > EU Market: EUAs fail to re-test €70 amid REPowerEU doubts

EU Market: EUAs fail to re-test €70 amid REPowerEU doubts

Published 22:04 on October 6, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:04 on October 6, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs inched up on Thursday following a strong auction but failed to match the previous session's move above €70, as traders fretted about the potential for the EU to advance more carbon sales to help pay for the REPowerEU's initiative.

EUAs inched up on Thursday following a strong auction but failed to match the previous session’s move above €70, as traders fretted about the potential for the EU to advance more carbon sales to help pay for the REPowerEU’s initiative.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software