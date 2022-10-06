Maritime, energy players combine to develop “onboard” carbon capture tech to reduce shipping emissions

A consortium of players in the energy and shipping industries launched a project this week to explore the viability of carbon capture on vessels, reflecting a push to explore the utilisation of the technology to reduce emissions from shipping, a sector which is heavily dependent on fossil fuels but faces increasing pressure to decarbonise its operations.

The seven-member consortium, which includes tanker shipping company Stena Bulk, has teamed up to initiate the first stage of a two-year, three-phase project to demonstrate shipboard carbon capture at scale, which will investigate onboard carbon capture and storage, as well as offloading of captured CO2, to address both the challenges and opportunities of deploying CCS technology on ships, according to the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), one of the project’s partners.

Other partners include the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), classification group American Bureau of Shipping, Dutch research centre TNO, and two European companies, Alfa Laval and Deltamarin.

“We are constantly working to push sustainability and technology boundaries to drive our industry forward. By participating in this initiative and collaborating with our consortium partners, we hope to step closer to making carbon capture a reality for the global fleet,” Stena Bulk’s chief executive, Erik Hanell, stated.

Targeting at least a 30% absolute capture rate of CO2, or at least 1,000 kg per hour of the captured greenhouse gas, the consortium will build and test a marine carbon capture system onboard a Stena Bulk medium range (MR) tanker to assess the operational challenges of running such a system on a ship at sea, according to OGCI.

The project aims to establish a pathway to reduce the cost of CO2 capture to €150 ($148)/tCO2, or potentially lower, to allow the technology to be commercially deployed in the future, while non-proprietary equipment and processes will be used to enable sharing of the results with the broader industry to encourage further technological development.

Stena Bulk will retain the carbon capture system and extend its use beyond the pilot phase.

With an offtaker for the captured CO2 identified, the project will cover the onboard capture and storage phase, as well as the utilisation and/or sequestration of CO2, to account for the emissions reduction from ship to shore, which makes the project the only pilot to demonstrate shipboard carbon capture across the full value chain, according to OGCI.

GCMD has identified onboard carbon capture as one of the mid-term solutions needed to help the maritime sector to decarbonise, which according to the centre can contribute to international shipping meeting the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) GHG emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2050.

The IMO targets a 40% cut in the carbon intensity of shipping by 2030, and an absolute cut in emissions of 50% by 2050, compared to the level in 2008.

The consortium’s announcement continues a trickle of smaller scale industry tie-ups that have been formed to develop onboard carbon capture (OCC), reflecting efforts to assess a broad range of technologies to decarbonise shipping, which currently relies on fossil fuels for 98.8% of ships currently in operation.

Last month South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries teamed up with German chemical giant BASF to collaborate on a feasibility assessment of capturing CO2 onboard vessels, while another Korean player, Hyundai Merchant Marine, signed a similar agreement with Panasia, a clean energy technology outfit.

Earlier this week Dutch shipper Samskip announced that it would deploy a gas cleaning system technology which removes sulphur, particulate matter, and CO2, which would trap 30% or more of CO2 emissions from its container ships, according to the company.

However, while some shipping industry players are beginning to assess the viability of onboard carbon capture, it may be some time before it becomes commercially available.

OCC with chemical absorption is a technically feasible option for the industry, and is expected to reach commercial availability by 2030, according to a recent report from the Maersk McKinney Moeller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“OCC is being considered as a technology that will play a role in decarbonising shipping, in combination with energy efficiency and alternative fuels. OCC can be applied to all carbon-containing fossil [fuels], electro-[fuels], and biofuels and, as a result, could play a mid to long term role in maritime decarbonisation,” the report said.

“However, the applicability of OCC depends on several factors, including OCC technology development, commercial viability, alternative fuel prices and availability, and future emissions-related regulatory requirements.”

Among the barriers that OCC needs to overcome is that its additional energy requirements lead to higher total fuel consumption, which could increase by as much as 45%, and that partial carbon capture typically leads to higher CO2 abatement costs due to high initial CAPEX, according to the centre.

OCC, however, has the most potential for newbuilds as retrofits on existing vessels will be costly and require major modifications.

In conducting a series of case studies, the centre evaluated the technical feasibility, emissions reduction performance, design integration, and CO2 abatement costs of deploying OCC, and found that for a very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuild, the kind of ship that represents the best business case for OCC, the CO2 abatement cost would range from $220-290/tCO2 with an effective CO2 emissions reduction of 74-78% from tank to wake.

While there is increased interest in using OCC with conventional fossil fuels due to significant barriers to the uptake of carbon-neutral fuels, it may only be applicable for some ship segments, such as larger ships, depending on regulatory and land-based infrastructure developments, according to classification society DNV.

“More demonstration and pilot projects will be needed to enhance the technology readiness of onboard CCS,” DNV stated in its recent maritime outlook to 2050.

By Peter Kiernan – peter@carbon-pulse.com