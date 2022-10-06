The New Zealand government on Thursday proposed to give local councils a greater say in regulating carbon forestry as it launched yet another ETS consultation that pushed the NZU price up by almost 6%.
NZ proposes to give local councils greater power over carbon forestry
The New Zealand government on Thursday proposed to give local councils a greater say in regulating carbon forestry as it launched yet another ETS consultation that pushed the NZU price up by almost 6%.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.