Almost all of the world’s largest corporate emitters do not sufficiently acknowledge climate risks in their financial statements, leaving investors ‘in the dark’ as to whether and how their financial reporting takes into account the impacts of climate change, according to a report released on Thursday.
Big corporate emitters fail to account for climate risk in their financial reporting, survey finds
Almost all of the world’s largest corporate emitters do not sufficiently acknowledge climate risks in their financial statements, leaving investors ‘in the dark’ as to whether and how their financial reporting takes into account the impacts of climate change, according to a report released on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.