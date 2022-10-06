Big corporate emitters fail to account for climate risk in their financial reporting, survey finds

Published 05:13 on October 6, 2022

Almost all of the world’s largest corporate emitters do not sufficiently acknowledge climate risks in their financial statements, leaving investors ‘in the dark’ as to whether and how their financial reporting takes into account the impacts of climate change, according to a report released on Thursday.